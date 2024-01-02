Truckers' protest: Fuel pumps in Punjab see panic buying over fears of stocks running out

Ravinder Singh Khalsa, a truck driver, said they are demanding the withdrawal of the 'stringent provisions' in the new law.

"The new law is against the interest of drivers. Nobody intentionally wants to injure or cause anyone's death, but accidents happen. In such cases, people turn against the driver and sometimes the mob damages the vehicle and causes harm to the driver too. We demand that the new law be amended," truck operator Sushil Kumar added.