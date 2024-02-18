JOIN US
punjab

Wanted gangster killed, 2 cops injured in encounter in Punjab

More than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 17:47 IST

Chandigarh: A wanted gangster was killed and two Punjab Police personnel were injured in an encounter in the state's Barnala district on Sunday, a top officer said.

More than 60 cases were registered against the gangster, Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

'In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) of @PunjabPoliceInd neutralizes wanted A category Gangster Gurmeet Singh @ Kala Dhanula at a farmhouse in Badbar, District Barnala,' Yadav said.

The police party fired back in self-defence. An inspector and a sub-inspector were injured in the cross-firing, he said.

"The accused has a criminal history with 60+ heinous criminal cases registered against him. Punjab Police is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM @Bhagwant Mann," the DGP said.

(Published 18 February 2024, 17:47 IST)
