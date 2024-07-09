Putin accepts Modi's call for release of all Indians working for Russian Army

Two Indians working with the soldiers of Russia as members of the support staff were killed in the conflict zone of Ukraine last month. Earlier, in February and March this year, two Indians – Mohammed Afsan of Hyderabad and Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya of Surat – had been killed while working with the Russian Army units in Ukraine as members of the support staff.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in early March conducted raids in 15 locations in seven cities and busted a human trafficking racket that had recruited youths from India for jobs in Russia and sent them to the former Soviet Union nation, only to be forced to work as members of the support staff of the Russian Army in the battlegrounds of Ukraine. Several of them later got in touch with the Embassy of India in Moscow and even posted videos online seeking help from New Delhi to safely return home.

Kwatra on Tuesday said that New Delhi could facilitate the release and return of 10 of around 30-35 Indians working as a member of the support staff of the Russian Army.

He said that the discussion at the level of the leaders would be followed by joint efforts by both sides to repatriate all Indians working with the Russian Army within the next few weeks.

New Delhi had earlier asked Moscow for “a verified stop” to any further recruitment of the citizens of India by the Russian Army.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had also stated that making the citizens of India work for the Russian Army would not be “in consonance” with the partnership between the two nations.

The Government of India urged the people of the country to be cautious while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.