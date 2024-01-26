R-Day: Self-reliant 'Bharat', new Parliament building, Kartavya Path in CPWD tableau

New Delhi: Bedecked with colourful flowers, the CPWD's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday depicted a modern, self-reliant and developed Bharat with models of the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament building and a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Central Public Works Department's (CPWD) tableau was among the 26 on display during the ceremonial parade that marked the celebration of India's 75th Republic Day.

The front of the tableau had a bust of Bose in a saluting pose, while the newly constructed Kartavya Path was portrayed in the central part.