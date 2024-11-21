Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul and Congress trying since 2002 to target Modi's image, PM's credibility remains high: BJP

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra made it clear that as far as allegations against the Adani group are concerned it is for the company to issue a clarification and defend itself.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 12:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 12:06 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiGautam AdaniSambit Patra

Follow us on :

Follow Us