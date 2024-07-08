Rahul Gandhi indulging in 'tragedy tourism': BJP on his Manipur visit

New Delhi: Accusing him of indulging in “tragedy tourism”, the BJP on Monday questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Manipur when violence erupted earlier during Congress rule in 2017 during Congress CM Ibobi Singh’s tenure.

In a series of posts on X, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya questioned Gandhi’s intent and alleged that the sole purpose of the visit was to serve as a “photo op”.

“Why did Rahul Gandhi not visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17 to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills … which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land,” Malviya asked in a post.