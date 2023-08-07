Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion against Modi govt on August 8

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to initiate the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Though the motion has been moved by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, the leader of the party in the LS Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Gandhi will “in all likelihood” be fielded as the first speaker when the House takes up the issue at noon.

“We have been allotted 90 minutes to make our points during the motion. There’s a likelihood that Rahul Gandhi will be our first speaker,” Chowdhury said. In all, the Congress is likely to field 7-8 speakers, and apart from Gandhi, Gogoi and Chowdhury are going to speak.