Rahul setting agenda, LoP is 'shadow PM' in parliamentary system, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress General Secretary also asserted that going forward the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has to be further strengthened and a common agenda has to be prepared for the alliance.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:40 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:40 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsJairam Ramesh

