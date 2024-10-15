Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Railway Board reviews safety lapses with S&T union after 4 signal staff run over by trains in a week

The Railway Board reviewed the safety lapses with the Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU) were also present while the review was carried out.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 20:35 IST
India NewsRailway Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us