Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Railway Board to send abroad 2-member team to study bogie, coupler, freight components design

While one member of the expert team is the financial advisor and chief accounts officer in East Coast Railway, the other is a senior divisional operations manager in South Eastern Railway.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:40 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysRailway Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us