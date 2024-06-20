Railways conducts trial run on world’s highest Chenab Rail Bridge

New Delhi: Indian Railways successfully conducted a trial run of an eight-coach MEMU train on the world's highest railway bridge -- Chenab Bridge -- in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.



"After an extensive inspection of the newly constructed Chenab Bridge by senior officers from Railway Board, Northern Railway and Konkan Railway, a trial run was conducted on a 46-km-long electrified line section between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi at a speed of 40 kmph," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

The success of the trail will pave the way for the start of rail service on the route from Reasi to Baramulla in Kashmir.