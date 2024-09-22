Railways to tighten noose around ticketless travellers, including cops, during festive rush

"In our recent surprise check between Ghaziabad and Kanpur, we found hundreds of policemen travelling in AC coaches of various Express and Mail trains without any ticket. When we imposed a fine on them, initially they refused to pay and threatened us with dire consequences," a railway official said.

He added, "We remained undaunted and made them pay. The response of the passengers was very encouraging as they were happy and surprised to see action being taken against police personnel."

Ticket-checking officials from North Central Railways Zone said that they want to focus on policemen and other unauthorised travellers because they create a nuisance for passengers with valid tickets.

When asked about the number of policemen caught travelling without a ticket in the recent past, a railway spokesperson from Prayagraj Division, said, "We don't maintain separate data for policemen, however, in the last three months, ie, June, July and August, 1,17,633 travellers were fined Rs 9,14,58,171 only in the Prayagraj division under NCR zone for travelling without a ticket."

Train ticket examiners too feel that policemen are the biggest nuisance as they not only break the law by travelling without a ticket but even harass valid travellers by forcibly asking them to share their berths and browbeat railway employees when confronted to take action.