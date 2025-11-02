Menu
15 die as tempo traveller rams stationary truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi

According to police, the incident happened on the Bharat Mala Highway close to Matoda village.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 17:06 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 17:06 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccident

