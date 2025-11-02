<p>A tempo traveller transporting devotees collided with a stalled trailer truck on Sunday, leaving at least 15 people dead and two injured in Rajasthan's Phalodi, police said.</p><p>According to them, the incident happened on the Bharat Mala Highway close to Matoda village.</p><p>"Fifteen passengers died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian for primary treatment and later referred to Jodhpur," Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash said.</p><p>According to police, the victims were residents of the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.</p>.Rs 15 crore horse, Rs 23 crore buffalo steal spotlight at Rajasthan's Pushkar Fair.<p>All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Osian government hospital.</p><p>Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims' families and proper medical care for the injured.</p><p>Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss of lives.</p><p>In a post on X, he said, "I have just received the news that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>