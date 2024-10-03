Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

7 kills in 14 days: Leopard terror grips Udaipur villages

An over 100-member team from the forest department, police, and the army has surrounded a 20-km area spanning two villages, where the last two attacks happened.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:42 IST
India NewsRajasthanleopardUdaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us