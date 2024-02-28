'Ajmer dargah built after demolishing Shiva temple': Hindu Shakti Dal chief draws flak for 'objectionable' remarks

He said that astonishingly, concerned authorities did not take any preventive steps or any action against Hindu Shakti Dal members.

"There is a multi-fold rise in rumour mongering, twisted historical facts, misinformation, abusive, insulting and defamatory comments on Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, and Dargah Ajmer Sharif ‘khadims’ as well as the Muslim community.

"Shockingly, despite our written complaint along with documentary and electronic evidence, and multiple FIRs, no one has been arrested by police so far for curbing hate speech and maintaining social harmony and peace," he said.