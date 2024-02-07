As Rajasthan mulls UCC, activists say genuine concern, not poll dividends, should be guiding spirit

For Muslims, the UCC is going to affect the marriageable age as UCC proposes to raise the marriage age from 18 to 21 for both men and women in line with the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the Special Marriage Act, 1954. This issue has been debated in courts as Muslim law allows puberty, around 13 years of age as the age of marriage.

On succession, the nature of testamentary succession through a will and intestate succession i.e. in the absence of will, will change drastically for Muslims. Currently Muslims may bequeath up to one third of property to anyone of their choosing through a will. The remaining property or the entire property when there is no will, then would be divided in accordance with Quran and the Hadith, which is basically to ensure that legal heirs are not entirely dispossessed. However if UCC is implemented, then if the deceased person does not leave behind a will, then there would be no restriction on how much of their property can be bequeathed or to whom. The UCC draws from the Indian Succession Act, 1925, retaining a majority of the provisions.

The practice of bigamy or polygamy are outlawed in the UCC Bill. It places a condition for marriage under Section 4 of the Bill that neither party can have a living spouse at the time of their marriage. The proposed code also criminalises certain Muslim marriage practices such as Iddat and Nikah Halala, without explicitly naming them.

Zakia Soman, founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) and a women rights activist, told Deccan Herald, “Looking at it objectively, UCC has gender justice at its heart. In itself, it is a good thing especially the legal protection part, the raising of marriageable age, banning of bigamy, polygamy, unilateral divorce, equal share to daughters and sons."

"But the key point is that the spirit of the code should be genuine concern for justice for all women, irrespective of religion and not for narrow political gains just before the elections. Its spirit should not be antagonistic to any religion, especially minorities. It should build trust amongst all communities and not alienate minorities. Like registration of marriages and live-in is a progressive thing but not possible for poor people. The reforms in family laws have to come from within. Although the government doing it is the next best option. But it cannot be drastic, must be consultative. It should create a place where law and society move together. It should address the patriarchal and misogynistic mindset against women and take into account the social and legal factors before implementation,” she added.