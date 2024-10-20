Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Attack on RSS workers: Authorities initiate bulldozer action against accused father-son duo

According to local people, Naseeb Chaudhary had allegedly encroached upon a portion of the land of the temple and a park and illegally constructed a small building.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanRSSJaipurBulldozer

Follow us on :

Follow Us