BJP, Congress spar over ERCP in eastern Rajasthan in bid to set political narrative

However, the Centre did not comply with the demands then and the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, had stated as much in the Rajya Sabha on July 23 last year: "[The] ERCP could not be considered for funding under the national projects scheme," Tudu had said, adding that the project “is planned on 50 per cent dependable yield against the established norm of 75 per cent … Thus, [the] ERCP does not fulfil the criteria laid down for inclusion under the National Projects scheme of this Ministry.”

In 2018, of the 83 Assembly seats in the 13 districts affected by the ERCP, the Congress had won 49 while the BJP had won 25 seats. In the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP made substantial gains in eastern Rajasthan compared to last time as the ERCP issue gained traction.

To fulfil its poll promise over the ERCP and keep the issue alive, soon after the BJP government assumed power in December 2023, an MoU was signed in January-end this year by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, as the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP (Modified PKC-ERCP) Link project.

The project envisages integration of the original PKC river link project with the ERCP to implement it as an inter-state river linking project. Under the tripartite MoU, this link project, valued at over Rs 45,000 crore, envisages irrigating a total area of 5.60 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as providing water for drinking and industrial use in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan and 13 districts of the Malwa and Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. It will also involve the construction of dams, canals and drinking water projects.

The BJP, while trumpeting its double-engine sarkar benefits, which they claim speeded up the signing up of the agreement, also wants to showcase the project as a shining example of cooperative federalism. The MP government is said to have withdrawn its petition on Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project from the Supreme Court to facilitate this MoU.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of various components as soon as possible to start work on the project.

Gajendra Singh claimed that with the new DPR, over 2,500 million cubic metres of water would be available for irrigation and drinking—about five times more than the previous projections—in the next 30 years. Under the project, the Centre would provide 90 per cent of the cost and both the MP and Rajasthan government will contribute Rs 4,000 crore each.