india

BSF jawan commits suicide using service rifle in Rajasthan

The incident took place on Monday evening, December 18 and the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 07:33 IST

Jaisalmer: A BSF jawan posted along the India-Pakistan border here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle, officials said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer of Tanot Police Station Khushan Chand said the incident took place on Monday evening and the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained.

Border Security Force jawan Mohin Mola (36) was on duty in the Kishangarh area when he shot himself with his service rifle, Chand said.

"The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot," he said.

(Published 19 December 2023, 07:33 IST)
