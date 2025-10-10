<p>Riding on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yashasvi-jaiswal">Yashasvi Jaiswal's </a>brilliant unbeaten 173, India made 318 for two on the opening day of the second cricket Test against West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.</p><p>Having received the national selectors and team management's backing or the vital No 3 slot, Sai Sudharsan responded with a fine 87 off 165 balls, while KL Rahul missed out on a big score after getting out for 38.</p>.India vs West Indies: Jaiswal ton powers hosts into a commanding position .<p>At close of play, skipper Shubman Gill was giving Jaiswal company on 20.</p><p>Jaiswal hit 22 fours in his fifth 150-plus score in Tests.</p><p>The 23-year-old reached his seventh Test ton in his 26th match since he scored 171 on debut against the same opposition in 2023.</p><p>As he reached the three-figure mark, Jaiswal raised his bat, made a heart gesture with his hands and blew kisses as a lively crowd applauded.</p>.India vs West Indies: Hosts lose Rahul just before lunch after a strong start.<p>Earlier, Gill won the toss for the first time since taking over India's Test captaincy earlier this year and elected to bat in their bid to secure a 2-0 series sweep. </p><p>India started strongly with KL Rahul and Jaiswal putting on 58 runs for the first wicket.</p><p>Rahul made a rapid 38 before being stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Jomel Warrican.</p><p>Strong favourites India came in unchanged from their innings victory in the opener at Ahmedabad. </p><p>The visitors, led by Roston Chase, are looking to avoid a second successive Test whitewash after losing 0-3 to Australia at home.<br><br>(with inputs from agencies)</p>