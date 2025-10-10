Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: Hosts ride on Jaiswal heroics to post 318/2

The 23-year-old reached his seventh Test ton in his 26th match since he scored 171 on debut against the same opposition in 2023.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 11:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketYashasvi JaiswalIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us