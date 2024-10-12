Home
Case registered against man for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaipur

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Jaipur Metro station police station, the accused Kunal (22) took the girl to a hotel on August 25 where he raped her.
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:06 IST

