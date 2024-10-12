Case registered against man for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Jaipur Metro station police station, the accused Kunal (22) took the girl to a hotel on August 25 where he raped her.</p>.<p>A month later on September 27, the accused called the victim to meet him at the New Atish Market Metro Station where following a tiff, he pushed the girl from the station, which led to spinal injuries, police said.</p>.UP man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023.<p>"A case has been registered on Friday. We have asked for CCTV footage of the metro station of September 27. The victim is presently being treated at state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital," said Jaipur Metro Station SHO Ajaykant Raturi.</p>.<p>The girl is preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) whereas the accused is preparing for competitive exam in Jodhpur, police said.</p>.<p>Both were known to each other from the last five years, they said.</p>.<p>A case under sections of rape, attempt to murder and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, police said.</p>.<p>The case is being further investigated, they said.</p>