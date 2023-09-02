Governance in Rajasthan totally absent: Nadda on video of woman paraded naked

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the alleged incident of a tribal woman being paraded naked, saying governance in the state is "totally absent" while the chief minister and his colleagues are busy in factional fight.

Nadda said on X, "The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It's no wonder the issue of women's safety is being completely ignored in the state."