Government officer found hanging from tree outside collectorate in Rajasthan's Karauli

<p>Jaipur: The body of a revenue official was found hanging from a tree in a park in front of the collectorate here in Karauli town on Saturday morning, police said.</p>.<p>Police said it is not clear whether Naib Tehsildar Rajendra Singh (40) was murdered or committed suicide.</p>.<p>Singh, a resident of Bai village in Bharatpur, was transferred from Dholpur to Karauli five days ago.</p>.3 of family killed in car-pickup truck collision in Rajasthan.<p>People who came for a morning walk in the park saw the body and informed the police.</p>.<p>DSP Anuj Shubham said Kotwali police reached the spot and took down the body and took it to the district hospital.</p>.<p>He said that it is not clear whether the officer was murdered, or he committed suicide even though, prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide.</p>.<p>Police have informed Singh's family, and a post-mortem will be conducted after the family arrives.</p>