Govt school teacher in Rajasthan thrashes Dalit student for drinking from his camper

Last Updated 09 September 2023, 19:43 IST

A Dalit student of a government school in Rajasthan's Bharatpur was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for drinking from his water camper, police said on Saturday.

When the boy's family members learnt about Friday's incident, they reached the school and protested against the teacher, identified as Ganga Ram Gurjar.

The student claimed that he drank from the camper as there was no water in the tank.

The boy's family members have lodged a complaint against the teacher at the local police station. SHO Sunil Kumar said the matter is being investigated.

(Published 09 September 2023, 19:43 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanDalit

