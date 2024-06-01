Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Heatwave relief in sight for Rajasthan, max temp likely to fall below 45 degrees Celsius

Due to the effect of a new western disturbance, partly cloudy sky is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 10:34 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: Most places in Rajasthan would get some relief from heatwave and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius during the next 48 days, the local weather office said on Saturday.

Due to the effect of a new western disturbance, partly cloudy sky is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Sudden gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are also likely in these divisions, it said.

In the remaining areas, the weather will remain dry, a weather department officer said.

The officer said that the maximum temperatures in the state are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius and most places are likely to record below 45 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions prevailed in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Bharatpur.

The office said that on June 4 and 5, some places will again experience heatwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2024, 10:34 IST
India NewsRajasthanheatwaveTemperature

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT