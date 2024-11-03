Home
Lab attendant performs ECG on patient after watching YouTube clip in Rajasthan, inquiry launched

After the video surfaced, Principal B S Jodha of the attached medical college said necessary action will be taken after investigating the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 19:34 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 19:34 IST
