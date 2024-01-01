JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Man beaten and paraded naked in Rajasthan on suspicion of theft, three arrested

Police have registered a case against three accused and arrested them for thrashing the man after a video of the incident circulated on social media.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 17:14 IST



Jaipur: A man was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked on the suspicion of theft in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Monday.

Police have registered a case against three accused and arrested them for thrashing the man after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

"Police have registered the case taking cognisance of the video of the incident which circulated on social media. Three people involved in thrashing the man have been arrested," Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Chotiya said.

He said Shakeel was nabbed by the local people on suspicion of theft in Basni Behlima village and paraded naked.

The SHO said Shakeel has five cases of theft registered against him between 2014 and 2022.

(Published 01 January 2024, 17:14 IST)
