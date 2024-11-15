Police constable killed in road accident in Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: A police constable was killed and another was injured when a car hit their bike on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said on Friday.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kaswan (36), they said.</p>.Cow smuggler dead, six others injured after their vehicle overturns during police chase in Haryana.<p>The accident occurred when the victims were going for some duty work. An unidentified car hit their bike from behind on Thursday night, Harmada SHO Bharat Mehar said.</p><p>Locals passing by the spot informed the police, following which the victims were rushed to a private hospital. Doctors declared Kaswan dead while Jeetram (32) is undergoing treatment, he said.</p>