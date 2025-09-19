Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly espionage exposes intra-party tussle in BJP

Political experts say that this issue is sensitive not only politically but also a breach of privacy of legislators.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 15:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us