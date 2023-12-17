JOIN US
Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon

Sharma said the state's youth should take a pledge to make Rajasthan the leading state in the country and remain healthy and enthusiastic.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 08:35 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday morning flagged off the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon in Jagatpura area of the city.

The marathon was held under the theme of 'Run for Zero Hunger' and over 12,000 people took party in the event, according to a statement.

Sharma said the state's youth should take a pledge to make Rajasthan the leading state in the country and remain healthy and enthusiastic.

"Marathons are a testament to the power of communities coming together to race towards positive changes. It is much more than a celebration of sporting excellence," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said.

"With enthusiastic participation in the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon, we are committed to serving millions of nutritious meals to children through our Nand Ghars," she said.

(Published 17 December 2023, 08:35 IST)
