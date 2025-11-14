<p>Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday congratulated party candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his performance in the Anta bypoll.</p>.<p>Dotasra said Bhaya was going to win the assembly seat with a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.</p>.<p>"I congratulate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his victory and also thank all Congress workers who worked tirelessly," he told reporters.</p>.<p>He said the bypoll was a two-year test of the BJP government, and the government has "failed".</p>.<p>"I salute the people of Anta. They have ensured Congress's victory. The bypoll result clearly reflects that the BJP government has failed in performance. Voters have delivered a strong message ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. I am confident that the Congress will win the upcoming assembly polls in the state," he said.</p>.Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills bypoll concludes amid mild tension, voter turnout of 48.24% recorded.<p>Dostara said Chief Minister Bhajalal Sharma campaigned in Anta twice while ministers stayed there, and former CM Vasundhra Raje also had a camp in Anta, but people voted for Congress.</p>.<p>"Despite the misuse of money power, the BJP remained behind from the start. The people of Rajasthan feel cheated by the BJP," he said.</p>.<p>Dotasra alleged that the ruling party has no substantive work to show on the ground.</p>.<p>"People are unhappy. The BJP's internal strife, bureaucratic interference, and corruption over the last two years are visible to everyone," he added.</p>.<p>The assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after his conviction in a criminal case.</p>