Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha, Sawai Singh Choudhary join BJP

Mirdha, a former MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, and Choudhary joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 10:52 IST

Follow Us

Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Choudhary joined the BJP on Monday ahead of the state assembly elections due to be held later this year.

Mirdha, a former MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, and Choudhary joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders.

"With the joining of Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Choudhary, the BJP family has been strengthened further," BJP general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh told reporters, welcoming the two leaders into the party fold.

"Jyoti Mirdha is a very popular leader," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 10:52 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT