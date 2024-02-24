Rajasthan government gives in-principle approval for destination weddings on Palace on Wheels

Jaipur: Destination weddings, corporate meetings and even wedding shoots could soon be held on one of the world's most beautiful and luxurious trains - the Palace on Wheels.

The Rajasthan government has given in-principle approval for opening the doors of the train for the people wanting to make their important moments more memorable.

"The vision is to make the state a cornerstone of tourism in India and abroad. Making the Palace on Wheels available for destination weddings is a significant decision. It will not only boost destination weddings in Rajasthan, but will also instill faith and respect for Rajasthani art, culture, and Vedic wedding traditions among foreign tourists," Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said.