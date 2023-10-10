Rajasthan Rifle Association coach accused of raping, molesting players; FIR lodged

Kumari said, "We have initiated an investigation. As one of the girls is a minor, charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act have also been filed against the coach. The statements of the victims have been recorded and medical exams are yet to be done. The accused is stated to be a habitual offender."

The players had lodged a complaint over the matter with the Rajasthan Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association of India.