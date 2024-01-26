Republic Day: Rajasthan tableau depicts state's traditions, tourist destinations, handicrafts

A beautiful statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power, was displayed in the rear end of the tableau.

The rich handicraft traditions of the state, including bandhej, bagru print and applique work, skilfully crafted by women, depict the entrepreneurship of the "Women of Rajasthan" in the tableau.

The rear part of the float houses a decorated icon of a camel, the ship of the desert.

The United Nations has also declared the year 2024 as the International Year of Camelids.

The tableau had models of two camels adorned with Gorband, depicting the legacy of the Camel Utsav held every year in Rajasthan.

The mannequin of a man in traditional attire has also been shown as a symbol of rural life in Rajasthan. A Rajasthani woman in a traditional costume and riding on a camel was also pat of the tableau.

