Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

RPF launches probe into crack on Rajasthan Vande Bharat train glass panel

It was not immediately clear if the glass panel cracked after someone threw a stone. The coach had no passengers at the time, the police said.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 03:23 IST

Follow Us

Railway Police are investigating a crack on the glass panel of a coach on the newly-launched Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, an official said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the glass panel cracked after someone threw a stone. The coach had no passengers at the time, the police said.

Mahavir Prasad, the Bhilwara Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge, said a railways employee noticed the crack when the train was near Chanderiya-Gangarar and informed officials.

The RPF officer said the cause of the is being investigated. 'It is being investigated to ascertain if the crack was caused by a stone thrown by someone,' he said.

No case has been registered in this regard yet.

The Vande Bharat Express between Udaipur and Jaipur was formally launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Rajasthan's third Vande Bharat Express route.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 03:23 IST)
India NewsRajasthanRPFVande Bharat Express

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT