Six-year-old dies after attack by stray dogs in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday when he was going to his school in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident took place in Parsoli village under Begun tehsil, sub-inspector of Parsoli police station Prem Singh Khangarot said, adding the dogs attacked Aayush as he tried to run and injured him badly.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by villagers where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

"The boy received multiple severe wounds in the attack," Khangarot said.