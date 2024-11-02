Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Two killed in boiler blast at mawa factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district

The incident took place in Narayanpur village of Karjaliya panchayat in Asind police station area on Friday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 09:21 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us