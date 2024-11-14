Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Violence grips Rajasthan's Tonk after bypoll candidate Naresh Meena's arrest over viral slap video

About 60 people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday following the violence that also saw crowds pelting stones at police personnel.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 06:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 06:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us