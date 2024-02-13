Rajya Sabha election: Samajwadi Party names 4 candidates for Uttar Pradesh; Jaya Bachchan renominated

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday renominated Jaya Bachchan to the Rajya Sabha, and announced the candidature of former MP Ramjilal Suman and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.

They filed their nomination papers for the elections at the Uttar Pradesh assembly complex, where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and other party leaders were present.

Returning Officer and Special Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Braj Bhushan Dubey said that all three candidates have submitted their nomination papers in two sets each.

The scrutiny of the papers will be held on February 16 from 11 am onwards, he said.