Ram temple consecration countdown: Modi to fast as 11-day special ritual begins

Mumbai: Ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commenced a 11-day special strict ritual and offered prayers the historic Shree Kalaram temple along the banks of Godavari in Nashik, the pilgrimage town of Maharashtra.

Every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela is held in the twin holy places of Ramkund-Panchwati and Trimbakeshwar - and the visit of Modi is significant.

The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple under construction in Ayodhya is scheduled on January 22.

With 11 days remaining, Modi visited the Shree Kalaram temple located along the banks of Godavari in the Panchvati area of Nashik.

The Prime Minister sought the blessings of people, sages and Gods for the undertaking and expressed happiness that he will initiate the ritual from Nashik Dham-Panchavati where Lord Ram spent significant time.

In the banks of Godavari, he performed jal-poojan and maha-aarti and then went to the Shree Kalaram temple where he offered prayers to Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman and Lord Hanuman.

Modi said that the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya is a huge responsibility.

"As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the ‘yama-miyama’ suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today,” Modi said in his special message.

“I am overwhelmed with emotions! For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings, I am experiencing a different feeling of devotion. This emotional journey of my inner self is not an opportunity for expression but for experience. Even though I want to, I am not able to put into words its depth, breadth and intensity. You can also understand my situation very well,” he said.