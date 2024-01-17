Ram temple consecration: Top priest confirms PM Modi will be main 'yajman'

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main "yajman" at the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Laxmikant Dixit, the main priest for the ritual, said here on Wednesday.

Dixit refuted reports that Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra, who is performing rituals with his wife in the run-up to the main event, will be the yajman also on the consecration day.

Typically, the yajman is the main host of a puja -- the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered.