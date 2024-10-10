Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ratan Tata Funeral: Hundreds of people pay last respect to legendary industrialist

Thousands of people from diverse backgrounds gathered at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai to pay their final respects to Ratan Tata, the iconic industry leader and philanthropist.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
People pay last respects to Ratan Tata, he was not just an industrialist but a role model with a human face, also better known for philanthropy and his love for animals.

People pay last respects to Ratan Tata, he was not just an industrialist but a role model with a human face, also better known for philanthropy and his love for animals.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds of people stand in queue for the 'antim-darshan' of Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Hundreds of people stand in queue for the 'antim-darshan' of Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People bid a tearful adieu to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

People bid a tearful adieu to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

An elderly mourner arrives at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai, joining others in paying tribute to the esteemed business leader, Ratan Tata.

An elderly mourner arrives at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai, joining others in paying tribute to the esteemed business leader, Ratan Tata.

Credit: PTI

People arrive to offer a heartfelt homage to business legend Ratan Tata.

People arrive to offer a heartfelt homage to business legend Ratan Tata.

Credit: PTI

People gather to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

People gather to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Mortal remains of business leader Ratan Tata being kept at NCPA lawns for public viewing, in Mumbai.

Mortal remains of business leader Ratan Tata being kept at NCPA lawns for public viewing, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 10:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsTata GroupMumbai newsRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us