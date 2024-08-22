Doctors at major hospitals including AIIMS Delhi call off strike after Supreme Court directive

New Delhi: Following an appeal from the Supreme Court, a big section of protesting doctors on Thursday announced calling off their 11-day long strike and resumed duties in hospitals where OPD, elective surgeries and diagnostic services had been adversely affected in the last two weeks.

The medicos who agreed to call off their strikes include resident doctors at Delhi-based AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College and PGI, Chandigarh.

FAIMA, an umbrella association of resident doctors, also announced withdrawing the strike, seeking justice for a 31 year old female doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.