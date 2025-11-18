<p>A chilling new video of suicide bomber Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=umar%20nabi">Umar Nabi</a> has emerged where he is seen justifying his act of terror before carrying out the attack near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi%20blast">Delhi's Red Fort </a>that killed 15 people on November 10. </p><p>In the video, Umar is seen talking about the "misunderstood" concept of suicide bombing, explaining that what is often labelled as suicide bombing is actually a martyrdom operation in Islam. </p><p>He further claims that there are arguments and contradictions against the concept and defines a martyrdom operation as when a person assumes they will die at a specific place and time, acting against the natural presumption of death.</p><p>"There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it (suicide bombing). Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation," he is seen saying in the video, adding that in his case, "we don't have the situation". </p>.<p><strong>Who is Dr Umar?</strong></p><p>Investigations have revealed that Dr Umar Nabi was originally from Pulwama's Koli village. He carried out the suicide attack in Delhi. According to the police, his behaviour had changed and had skipped university duties since October 30 and began travelling frequently between Faridabad and Delhi, visiting mosques near the Ramleela Maidan and Sunehri Masjid.</p><p>The police say Umar was missing on November 9 after the raids in Faridabad that led to the recovery of nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse and the subsequent arrest of some of his accomplices.</p><p><strong>Delhi blast and the subsequent investigation</strong> </p><p>The car blast on a busy lane near the Red Fort metro station killed 15 people and left at least 20 others injured. </p><p>The investigations have led to several arrests, including that of six doctors, who worked at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=al%20falah">Al-Falah </a>University and used their medical credentials to procure chemicals and materials for explosives. </p><p>On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 25 location across Delhi and other regions, including Al-Falah University's office in Okhla in connection with the case. </p>