'Repeatedly risking nation’s unity and security': BJP tears into Congress over alliance with National Conference

He further asked if Gandhi supported the NC's decision to start 'LoC Trade' with Pakistan, and if the Congress supported reinstating the relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs.

Shah also alleged that the alliance has “exposed” the Congress's “anti-reservation” stance. “Does Congress support the JKNC's promise to end reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadi communities, thereby inflicting injustice upon them,” he asked.

He also asked if the Congress supported the NC's “politics of discrimination” between Jammu and the Valley and if Gandhi would lend his support to the NC’s “divisive politics” of granting autonomy to Kashmir.

“The Modi govt ended years of discrimination against Dalits, tribes, Pahadis, and backward communities by granting them reservations after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. After allying with the National Conference, he should now clarify the Congress Party's stand on reservation policy,” he said in another post.

The party also fielded senior hand Smriti Irani, who in a press conference, also questioned the Congress if it supported the NC’s “agenda” of “breaking India”. “The National Conference talks about LoC trade while Pakistan continues to nurture terrorism and an ecosystem that is aligned with terrorists. Does the Congress party support the Pakistani agenda that has been pronounced on many platforms of creating unrest in J&K,” she said.