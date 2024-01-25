Republic Day 2024: 2 from Karnataka among those awarded gallantry and service medals

New Delhi: Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Director General of Police, and Sudhir Mahadev Hegde, Deputy Superintendent of Police— are the two officers from Karnataka of the 1,000 police personnel who have been awarded with different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, a government statement said Thursday. This includes 277 gallantry medals.

After the recent restructuring of medals, a total of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional service have been awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, the statement from the Union home ministry said.

The medals are now categorised as President's medal for gallantry (PMG), medal for gallantry (GM), President's medals for distinguished service (PSM) and medal for meritorious service (MSM).

Among the 277 gallantry awards, 119 have gone to personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and 133 to personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, the statement said.