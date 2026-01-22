<p>On Monday, January 26, 2026, India will mark its 77th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a>. The annual parade at the Red Fort will once again be the centre of attraction on the occasion.</p><p>As the country prepares to participate in the Republic Day celebrations, lets look into the key details of the events.</p><p><strong>Events, venue, timings and tickets</strong></p><p>Commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the iconic Republic day parade will take place on Kartavya Path near India Gate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a>. The gates will open at 7 am, costing an entry ticket of Rs 20 and Rs 100 for reserved tickets. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am and will last for a duration of 90 minutes. </p><p>In addition to the parade, cultural performances will be presented by a group of 2500 artists selected by the Ministry of Culture.</p>.Republic Day 2026: Check this year's theme, parade and chief guests.<p>Beating Retreat will be organised in the evening at Vijay Chowk on the following dates:-</p><ul><li><p>27th January, 2026 (Full Dress Rehearsal)- Rs 20</p></li><li><p>28th January, 2026 (Special Show)- Rs 20</p></li><li><p>29th January, 2026 (Main Ceremony)- Rs 100</p></li></ul><p><strong>When and where to watch the R-Day parade live online?</strong></p><p>The live telecast of the grand Republic Day parade on Monday will be telecast on Doordarshan, its YouTube channel and will also be featured in All India Radio's YouTube channel. The news channels across India will also display the parade for millions of Indians watching it from their homes.</p><p><strong>Where to purchase your tickets?</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, many people travel to the capital to witness the legendary parade in real life. </p><p>According to the Rashtraparv website, tickets can be purchased directly from Aamantran Website i.e. www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.</p><p>Tickets can also be purchased from the booths or counters at 6 locations including Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk metro station, and Kashmere Gate metro station. You will need one of these ID proofs — Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or an ID card issued by the Central or State Government to buy your tickets.</p>