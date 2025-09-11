Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Reservation issue becomes wider in Maharashtra even as govt grapples with Maratha vs OBC quota problem

Demands have emerged from Banjaras and Dhangars seeking a change in categories
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsReservationDevendra FadnavisChhagan BhujbalMaratha quotaEkanth Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us