Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Right to live with dignity extends even to incarcerated: Supreme Court

The judgment then dealt with Article 15 which prohibits discrimination on grounds of caste, race, religion, language etc.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 11:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 11:05 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us